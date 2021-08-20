CM Punk took to his Instagram Stories late Thursday night to post a cover pic from the Batman comic titled “The Dark Knight Returns.”

Along with the cover pic, Punk uploaded Queen’s popular song “Don’t Stop Me Now” with the lyrics “Tonight I’m gonna have myself a real good time. I feel alive.”

It is now widely expected that Punk will make his AEW debut on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage: First Dance at the United Center in Chicago.

Punk has not stepped foot inside a pro wrestling ring since the 2014 Royal Rumble match.

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan has promised fans the “most anticipated announcement in AEW history” on tonight’s Rampage.

With AEW All Out less than three weeks away, it is expected that Punk’s opponent for the next AEW PPV will also be announced on tonight’s show. Darby Allin is presently considered the favorite to face Punk.

You can see Punk’s latest Instagram Stories post below:

