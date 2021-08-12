Former WWE Champion CM Punk recently appeared on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast to promote the season premiere of “Heels” on Starz this Sunday, and said he is not currently watching the WWE product.

Punk noted that he watched some WWE while he was working as a FOX analyst for WWE Backstage last year, but there’s nothing WWE is doing that draws him in these days.

“No, I had to watch it a little bit when I was an analyst for FOX,” Punk said. “But I mean… hmm, how do I say this diplomatically? Um, no, I think they’ve got some people who are super awesome and great in the ring, but you know, nothing grabs me to get me to want to watch.”

SNME host Jason Agnew commented that he was surprised Punk wanted to answer that question diplomatically when he’s not known for that.

“I’m getting ‘a little long in the tooth’ now,” Punk responded. “And I would much rather uplift and show love to things I like than to tear anything down. You know, you can’t say that what they’re doing is wrong. They are the most profitable they’ve ever been since their inception, so who am I to say… you know what I mean? Like… it’s ice cream, there’s 31,000 flavors, everybody gets their favorite, I just don’t like vanilla.”

Punk has been away from WWE since early 2014. He is expected to debut with AEW in the next month or so.

