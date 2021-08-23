Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Behind-the-scenes footage shown of CM Punk coming out to last Friday’s AEW Rampage. We see Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks looking at a monitor and acting like Punk is talking on and on, “talk, talk, talk,” Omega says.

* Travel day to Houston, Texas for the Young Bucks. Dynamite clips shown from Brandon Cutler’s viewpoint. Highlights shown of their tag title match against Jurassic Express. Kenny Omega’s post-match attack on Christian Cage is shown.

* After Dynamite, Young Bucks talk to Kenny Omega about the chair thing backfiring and Omega losing his Impact World Championship. Omega says it’s okay, he retained in Mexico, no worries. Matt says he still feels bad and wants to go shopping with Omega. Kenny says he already did his own shoe shopping and feels a lot better. He shows off his Yeezys. Omega leaves, and the others wonder if Omega lost his mind. They say an intervention is needed.

* Leva Bates hanging in a hotel room with Alex Reynolds. There’s a knock at the door. Sammy Guevara is there holding some signs, it’s a message from Peter Avalon saying nice things to Bates. Avalon gets off-track and in his message it says BTE is the superior vlog (to Sammy’s). Guevara doesn’t like that, drops the cards, and leaves. Avalon walks up and tries to get him to come back. He looks at Bates and walks away embarrassed. Bates comes after him and…asks if he’s going to pick up all those cards.

* Young Bucks and The Good Brothers hanging out. Matt and Nick are happy Karl is here and not that Sour Boy. Anderson goes to drink something and they watch to make sure he doesn’t show up. Anderson is good, so Matt brushes his hair to some relaxing music while Anderson talks to them for a bit. Doc Gallows decides to randomly take a wiz in Anderson’s drink. Anderson drinks it and out comes Sour Boy. Young Bucks try not to laugh as he keeps talking.

* Milk hanging out in a pool in the Hollywood Hills, Ryan Nemeth is attempting to hold his breath under water for a long time. Nemeth talks about a vision he had about being in an egg and hatching. Nemeth says it wasn’t himself or a bird, he was just cream. Nemeth babbles about everyone being connected and everyone is cream.

* Best Friends are watching film with Wheeler Yuta. Matt Hardy got the win over Yuta. Cassidy closes Yuta’s laptop and Kris Statlander chokes Yuta out for not kicking out of the pin.

* The Elite walking around Chicago before Rampage to go shopping. Backstage, Matt and Kenny show off his new sneakers.

* Tour of the United Center.

* 2point0 looks for fake Sting in the bathroom. They are still convinced the Sting in AEW isn’t the real one. They check a random show and they bump into John Silver. Silver says if they are looking for him, they just have to do the Sting call. 2point0 doesn’t do it right, so Silver calls out, and gets response. 2point0 runs off.

* Backstage, The Elite doing pull-ups.

* The Young Bucks watch the tag tournament match from the stage.