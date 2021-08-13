WWE’s “Super SmackDown” dark main event at Madison Square Garden has been revealed.

According to PWInsider, the match being advertising is John Cena, Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and The Usos.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Edge, Sasha Banks, SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, The New Day, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, and Cesaro are also being advertised for the show.

WWE’s MSG return is set for Friday, September 10. As of this writing, tickets are still available.