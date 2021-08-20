Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman spoke with former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Las Vegas WWE tryouts on Thursday. McIntyre discussed his feud with Jinder Mahal, and he made a small joke in regards to an alternate name for his sword.

“That was my second choice for the name of the sword,” McIntyre stated. “Obviously, Angela is my late mother’s name, it means more to me, but the second choice hilariously would be Shanky because pointy, you get it?”

During part of the McIntyre – Mahal feud, McIntyre interrupted Mahal’s 35th birthday celebration on RAW and attacked Shanky with multiple chair shots. Shanky showed the brutality of the attack online, and the spot drew criticism from WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. McIntyre addressed Foley’s criticisms.

“I would never gloss over those comments, especially from somebody like Mick,” McIntyre noted. “He has helped me dramatically in my career and is someone I have so much respect for, but everyone’s gonna have different opinions, and his was it should be saved for a huge story. To me, this is a huge story. Anything I do, I want to be the biggest story, and if that’s the reasoning behind it, that’s his opinion, and I respect that, but I’m going to do whatever I can to make people look over here and say, ‘Wow, look at what Drew’s doing over here’ and then expect them to take the physicality to that level.

“You screw Drew McIntyre over the one thing he cares about more than anything else, the one thing he’s worked for his entire life, the one thing he held in front of nobody, the thing he wants back, the WWE Title, and Jinder and his guys took that away from him. So imagine what Drew McIntyre’s going to do. He’s going to take the physicality to a level never been seen before, including 34 chair shots.”

You can check out Wrestling Inc.’s full interview with Drew McIntyre below: