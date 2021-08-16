Early betting odds for the top matches at SummerSlam 2021 have been released, via BetOnline.

As of this writing, WWE Universal Champion is favored to retain his title against John Cena and WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is also favored to defeat Goldberg.

On the women’s side of the card, both Nikki A.S.H. and Bianca Belair are favored to retain their titles. While Nikki defends against Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat Match, Belair faces Sasha Banks in a WrestleMania 37 rematch.

Meanwhile, Edge is favored to defeat Seth Rollins, and The Usos are expected to retain their titles against The Mysterios.

The latest betting odds can be seen below:

WWE Universal Championship Match:

Roman Reigns (champion) -500 vs. John Cena +300

WWE Championship Match:

Bobby Lashley (champion) -650 vs. Goldberg +350

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match:

Nikki A.S.H (champion) -125 vs. Charlotte Flair +150 vs. Rhea Ripley +250

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match:

Bianca Belair (champion) -200 vs. Sasha Banks +150

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match:

The Usos (champions) -400 vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio +250

Seth Rollins +200 vs. Edge -300

Odds for matches such as Drew McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal and Sheamus vs. Damian Priest have yet to be announced. You can click here for the full SummerSlam card.