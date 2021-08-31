Eleven matches have been announced for tonight’s All Out go-home edition of AEW Dark.

The show will be headlined by PAC vs. Matt Sydal representing the men’s division, Kris Statlander vs. Selene Grey in the women’s division, and Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. GPA and Mat Fitchett in tag team action.

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s show:

* Kris Statlander vs. Selene Grey

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Blair Onyx

* The Bunny vs. Sierra

* Emi Sakura vs. Laynie Luck

* Tay Conti vs. Heather Reckless

* Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky vs. GPA and Mat Fitchett

* 2point0 vs. Travis Titan and Josh Hotch

* Evil Uno vs. QT Marshall

* Joey Janela vs. Robert Anthony

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Serpentico

* PAC vs. Matt Sydal

AEW Dark airs at 7pm ET on the official AEW YouTube channel. Be sure to join us tonight for live coverage.