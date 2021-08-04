MLW has signed a deal for a new weekly series that will see the Azteca Underground storyline spinoff with its own show, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

The name of the show is tentatively MLW AZTECA and will premiere in the fall. The show will feature a different roster from what is currently on MLW FUSION.

A deal on the series has been in the works for close to a year. The home of the new series along with more details are expected shortly.

As previously reported, MLW will also be airing a new four-part weekly mini-series titled MLW Fusion: ALPHA, which will premiere later this month.

