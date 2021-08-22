Sasha Banks is officially off tonight’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view, Wrestling Inc. has learned.

WWE has continued to promote the match, even during the SummerSlam Kickoff show.

As previously reported, Banks was not at the Footprint Center for SmackDown this past Friday night. Banks and Bianca Belair also missed last weekend’s non-televised WWE Supershow live events. WWE had said that they missed the shows due to “unforeseen circumstances,” although they provided no other details.

Stay tuned for updates.