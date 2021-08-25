The first-ever WWE NXT wedding has been announced for the September 14 NXT episode on the USA Network.

The wedding of Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell will air during the September 14 episode, live from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

Two weeks ago Johnny Gargano defeated Lumis in a “Love Her or Lose Her” match on NXT TV, where InDex were supposed to split up if Gargano won. However, they went against the stipulation and let their love blossom. Last week’s NXT episode saw Hartwell propose to Lumis in the middle of the ring, and he said yes. Fast forward to tonight’s show and Indi talked to McKenzie Mitchell during a backstage segment and went on about how good it felt to be in love. They then announced their wedding for September 14.

Tonight’s NXT segment also featured a backstage segment where Gargano tried talking NXT General Manager William Regal into canceling the wedding. Regal refused and said the wedding will be good TV.

As seen below, the invitations to the InDex wedding feature artwork done by Lumis himself.

There were two wedding angles in the days of the original NXT format, one between Goldust (Dustin Rhodes) and Aksana, and the other between Johnny Curtis (Fandango) and Maxine, but this will be the first wedding for the modern day NXT brand.

Stay tuned for more on the InDex wedding. You can see related shots from tonight’s post-Takeover 36 edition of NXT below: