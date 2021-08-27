NWA announced this evening that former 90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield will appear at this Saturday’s EmPowerrr pay-per-view.

Current NWA star and former Impact Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell will be alongside her.

The promotion tweeted, “She’s dominating entertainment and now she’s here to dominate professional wrestling! Looks like the @IAmTarynTerrell army is getting stronger and so is #EMPOWERRR. Welcome, @paolamayfield!!!”

Paola was part of the 2014 season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance. She also appeared on the spin-off series, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

She made her pro wrestling debut on May 5 under the ring name Paolo Blue. The debut match was against Kilynn King for Magic City Wrestling.

NWA EmPowerrr will take place this Saturday, August 28 from Khorassan Ballroom at The Chase in St. Louis. The full card is available at this link here.

Below is NWA’s announcement: