Former WWE Divas Champion Kelly Kelly revealed on Monday that she recently suffered a miscarriage. Kelly and her husband, Joe Coba, tied the knot in April this year.

Kelly shared the devastating news via her Instagram Stories, revealing that she and her husband had their prayers answered recently after wanting to be parents for a long time.

Kelly was rushed to a hospital on Sunday after realizing that “something didn’t feel right” in her body.

The Instagram Stories post can be read below: