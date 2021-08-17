ECW Original Dawn Marie has tested positive for COVID-19.

Marie currently works at a nurse and has been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic since last year. She took to Twitter this week and announced that she recently tested positive for the virus.

“CAN’T HIDE FOREVER!! [microbe emoji] Covid Positive. [microbe emoji] After all this time working through the pandemic, It finally caught up to me,” Marie wrote.

Marie has been working as a nurse in New Jersey for several years now. The Garden State has had a total of 1.06 million coronavirus cases, with 26,715 deaths since the pandemic hit last year, according to CDC data.

After a run on the indies, Marie debuted with ECW in 1998 and worked there until 2001. She finally debuted with WWE at the age of 32 in 2002. Marie was released from her WWE contract on July 6, 2005, while on maternity leave and pregnant with her first child. She would later file a complaint against WWE with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, alleging wrongful termination of her contract, and that case was settled towards the end of 2007.

