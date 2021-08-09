WWE RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss celebrated her 30th birthday on Sunday with a party at her residence. Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley wasn’t on the guest list.

Not being invited to the party didn’t deter Rawley from celebrating his former colleague’s birthday. As seen in the video below, Rawley filmed a clip from outside Bliss’ home and posted it on his Instagram Stories.

In the video, Bliss can be seen standing next to a glass door and conversing with a friend.

Rawley posted the following caption along with the video:

“Happy birthday Alexa Bliss… I wasn’t invited to your party but I showed up to creep from the outside nonetheless.”

It is possible that Rawley was invited to the party and was just trolling fans on social media.

Since being released by WWE in April, Rawley was seen in the G.I. Joe film Snake Eyes movie.

Meanwhile, Bliss posted a video of a “Moulin Rouge” themed party, which can be seen below. She also shared a picture from her birthday party.