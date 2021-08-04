Former WWE NXT Superstars Ever-Rise are set to debut on AEW Dynamite tomorrow night.

As seen below, AEW has announced that Matt Lee (fka Matt Martel) and Jeff Parker (fka Chase Parker) are now going by 2.0, and have joined the company. They will debut tomorrow night on the Homecoming edition of Dynamite on TNT, which airs live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville.

2.0 have aligned with Daniel Garcia, and will go up against Jon Moxley, Darby Allin and Eddie Kingston in six-man action tomorrow night.

2.0, known as 3.0 before signing with WWE in January 2019, were released from the company back on June 25. They had developed a following of fans on social media, and were endorsed by various WWE Superstars, including Kevin Owens. Ever-Rise worked the weekly NXT show at times, but also had several appearances on WWE 205 Live.

Stay tuned for more on 2.0 in AEW, and tomorrow’s Dynamite Homecoming special. Below is the updated line-up:

* 2.0 and Daniel Garcia vs. Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston and Darby Allin

* Christian Cage vs. The Blade

* Malakai Black vs. Cody Rhodes

* The 5 Labours of Jericho, Chapter 3: Chris Jericho vs. Juventud Guerrera. Jericho must win with a top rope move. MJF will be on commentary

* NWA World Women’s Title Eliminator Match: The Bunny vs. Leyla Hirsch

* TNT Champion Miro defends against Lee Johnson