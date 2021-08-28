Former WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IInspiration, once known as The IIconics, have been announced for Wrestlecade’s Revenge event this November 26 – 28. This is the first official date Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay have been confirmed for since revealing their new team name and upcoming tour earlier this week.

Lee and McKay will also be taking part in a “Virtual Gimmick Table” that will be conducted from the Facebook page of Highspots on October 21. Fans can request signed pictures from the duo for $50 each by visiting this link.

The Wrestlecade Revenge event will be announcing pre-order and ticketing prices in the near future.

Since their release from WWE on April 15, 2021, The IInspiration have been keeping busy with their “Off Her Chops” comedy/variety podcast they launched this summer.

It’s been rumored that there might be interest in The IIconics from Impact Wrestling or AEW, where Lee’s husband Shawn Spears works, but there has yet to be any announcement of the duo appearing with those promotions. They have been free agents since their 90-day non-compete clauses expired with WWE on July 14.

Stay tuned for more dates of The IInspiration tour.

You can see the full announcement below: