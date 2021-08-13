Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson has been making a lot of media appearances lately, as he continues to weigh his future options between professional wrestling, MMA and football.

On Thursday, AEW star Jake Hager appeared to throw down the gauntlet at Steveson. Hager, a decorated amateur wrestler who holds the record for most pins in a season as an All-American, tweeted the following:

I bet $20,000 that @GableSteveson could not take me down. Any Takers? #AEWDynamite @AEWonTNT

In his response, Steveson wrote:

If u wanna lose 20k in 5 seconds then let’s go

Bellator President Steve Coker chimed in, encouraging the two fight inside a cage.

Hager then offered Steveson a choice of three cities where they can have their fight. Steveson said although he had never heard of Hager, he would be glad to send his address via a DM.

You can see their Twitter interaction below:

