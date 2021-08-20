Game Changer Wrestling announced this afternoon that NJPW star Minoru Suzuki will make his return to the promotion in September.

Suzuki first appeared in GCW in 2018, where he defeated Matt Riddle at Riddle’s Bloodsport 2018.

He made his second appearance in 2019 at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport.

The NJPW legend was supposed to face AEW star Orange Cassidy last year at Joey Janela’s Spring 4, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Below is the list of GCW shows that Minoru Suzuki is set for:

* Friday, September 17: “Highest in the Room” at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California

* Friday, September 24: “Get Lost Alot” at the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, New York.

* Sunday, October 10: The Showboat in Atlantic City in Atlantic City, New Jersey

* Sunday, October 23: Ukrainian Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California