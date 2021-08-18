In his interview on this week’s WWE’s The Bump, former two-time Universal Champion Goldberg went through a lightning round of questions from fans who sent in their inquiries to The Bump’s social media page. The first question asked was, “What was your favorite match in your entire WWE career?”

“I’d say the 90-second decimation of Brock Lesnar [at Survivor Series, 2016],” Goldberg replied.

The next question asked was, “If you were competing for the tag titles, which Superstar from past or present would you choose to tag with?”

“Bruiser Brody,” Goldberg simply stated.

The final question had to do with the high-caliber matchup set between Roman Reigns and John Cena for the Universal Championship this Saturday. Goldberg was asked if he’s either Team Reigns or Team Cena.

Without hesitation, Goldberg answered, “I’m team neither one of them. Neither one has stared across the ring and seen me as an opponent. So, I look at both of them the same: they’re just future victims. I’m a fan of both of them for what they’ve done, individually. What Roman has done for the past few years has been unbelievable. I think it’s fantastic. Paul Heyman has a lot to do with that. I’d love to have a piece of Roman Reigns. I think more so I’d love to get my hands around Cena. But it’s wishful thinking. We’ll see.”

Goldberg did happen to mention that he has two more in-ring matches left in his WWE contract, which could mean anyone is next if he were to take home the gold this Saturday.

“Hey, I’ve only got two more matches on my deal here, so we’ll see what happens,” Goldberg announced before ending his interview.

Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship this Saturday at SummerSlam.

Goldberg will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship this Saturday at SummerSlam.