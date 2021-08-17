WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to promote Saturday’s SummerSlam match against WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Goldberg, who had his biggest run in the 1990s, is fully-aware of his responsibility for the match at SummerSlam.

Goldberg noted that serving the business is a responsibility. He admitted he didn’t always give back to the business before, and he owes the business a lot more than he’s given.

“I was fortunate to run through the wrestling world like a hot knife through butter in my career, and then I was gone,” Goldberg said. “Serving the business is a responsibility. That includes getting butts in seats and making sure people invest in the product, but it also means you have to give back. I didn’t always do that before. But that’s my duty, and that’s a big reason why I am here. I owe the business a lot more than I have given.

“I can provide a star like Bobby Lashley a worthy adversary. I need to come back for that reason. There is also a plethora of talent that I believe is on the cusp of stardom, and I am here to help elevate them to the next level.”

Goldberg also commented on how he also plays the role of a larger-than-life superhero at 54 years old. He said mentally he can make these returns, but physically it is getting a little harder.

“Whether I’m 25, 35, or 105, I’m still Goldberg,” Goldberg said. “My mentality allows me to still get in the ring and entertain the people to an extent that I don’t tarnish anything or everything that I’ve done. Those are considerations you need to make when you come back. I don’t need to come back, I don’t have to. I’m here because I want to be here. Mentally, I know I can do it. Physically, it’s a little harder. But given enough time, I still can do it.”

The former World Heavyweight Champion continued and said he’s accepted age and Father Time, but he still believes a good part of him is better than most of the people in the world, physically and athletically.

“It’s an understatement of what goes into keeping your look,” he said. “It sucks. But show me another 54-year-old guy doing this that’s as believable. I have accepted age and the realities of Father Time, and I’m not trying to be cocky, but I still believe 75% of me is better than 99% of the people on the planet, physically and athletically. If anybody can do it, I think it’s me.”