The third episode of Heels drew 94,000 viewers on Starz this past Sunday night at 9pm ET, according to Wrestlenomics. This is down 8.73% from the second episode, which drew 103,000 viewers.

The third episode of Heels, featuring CM Punk’s debut as the “Ricky Rabies” character, drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 200% from the 0.01 key demo rating for the second episode.

The 0.03 key demo rating for Sunday’s episode represents 34,000 18-49 viewers. This is up 47.83% from the 23,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.02 key demo rating for the season premiere drew.

The new pro wrestling drama on Starz did not make the Cable Top 150 for the third week in a row. There continues to be a lot of social media talk that shows many fans are using the Starz app to watch the show at a later time instead of watching it live. The numbers above only account for linear viewing, and does not include streaming platforms.

The third episode of Heels drew the lowest viewership of the series so far, but the best key demo rating. For the second week in a row, women made up the majority of the 18-49 audience.

Below is our Heels Season 1 Viewership Tracker, along with synopses for the remaining episodes and video previews:

Episode 1: 128,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 2: 103,000 viewers with a 0.01 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

Episode 3: 93,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic

PREVIEWS FOR REMAINING EPISODES:

Episode 4: Cutting Promos

After a house fire forces Jack and his family to move in with Carol and Ace, the two brothers put their differences aside and their heads together to generate a DWL promo to further grow the league’s fan base. Wild Bill finds himself back in Duffy, managing the HR blowback from his misbehavior, and giving Ace lessons on how to embrace his inner Heel, inside and outside the ring.

Episode 5: Swerve

When the South Georgia State Fair shows interest in featuring the DWL at this year’s fair, it’s on Jack to close the deal with an electric night of matches. But chaos reigns as Bill, Ace, and Crystal each have their own ideas, none of which are in Jack’s script.

Episode 6: House Show

It’s the day of Big Jim’s baby’s baptism and a new beginning for everyone in Duffy. Meanwhile, Jack’s running around town prepping and promoting the upcoming match at the fair, but also trying to make the time for those in his life who deserve it most.

Episode 7: The Big Bad Fish Man

The South Georgia State Fair is only a couple of weeks away and Jack’s doing all he can to keep his professional and personal lives intact. Staci has increasing suspicions that Jack played a larger role in Ace’s unexpected Heel-turn. Thomas is acting out in school, the DWL’s forced to audition additional wrestlers, and Jack stays busy warding off Charlie Gully from poaching his best talent, including Ace.

Episode 8: Double Turn

The culmination of all Jack’s efforts finally pays off as the DWL is featured on the biggest stage in its history, but when outside-the-ring drama enters the squared circle, there’s a lot more on the line than the championship belt.