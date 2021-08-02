Impact X Division Josh Alexander made it clear that he wants to defend the title against someone from the AEW roster for Impact’s next pay-per-view, Bound For Glory.

During Saturday’s Impact Homecoming event, Alexander successfully defended the title against Black Taurus.

In the below promo, Alexander said, “Black Taurus, you were AAA’s best. If we look at my title reign, I’ve beaten someone from New Japan that’s supposedly the best, someone from AAA that’s supposedly the best, I have run through the entire IMPACT X-Division. So maybe I need to look elsewhere.

“We’re talking about all these different promotions coming at Bound For Glory. AEW, yeah, you know who I’m talking about. I’m saying you give me your best, and we will see which division matters most in this company.”

Josh Alexander became the X-Division Champion after he defeated Ace Austin at Rebellion in April.