Thursday’s Emergence go-home edition of Impact Wrestling drew 126,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 3.28% from last week’s 122,000 viewers.

Thursday’s episode drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is even with last week’s key demo rating, and even with the week before. This week’s 0.04 key demo rating represents 52,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 8.33% from the 48,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.04 rating drew, according to Wrestlenomics.

This week’s Impact ranked #122 on the Cable Top 150 for the key demo, and tied with MLB Tonight at the #133 spot for the night on cable in viewership.

This week’s Impact drew the best audience since the June 3 episode. Viewership was up 3.28% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with the past two weeks.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 14.3% from the same week in 2020.

The NFL Pre-season game between New England and Philadelphia on the NFL Network topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, drawing just 1.674 million viewers. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.450 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.31 rating in the key demo.

Big Brother on CBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic and in viewership for network TV with a 1.01 rating, and 4.044 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped Emergence go-home edition of Impact featured several happenings advertised ahead of time – new Impact World Champion Christian Cage returning to The Impact Zone to celebrate his win over Kenny Omega, NWA star Melina making her Impact in-ring debut, Madison Rayne bringing back her “Locker Room Talk” segment with guest Tenille Dashwood, Matt Cardona vs. Shera, Moose and Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards and Sami Callihan, plus Impact World Tag Team Champion Doc Gallows vs. Joe Doering in the main event.

Below is our updated 2021 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 5 Episode: 148,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 12 Episode: 161,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 19 Episode: 147,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 26 Episode: 186,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 2 Episode: 173,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 9 Episode: 153,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 16 Episode: 197,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-No Surrender episode)

February 23 Episode: 170,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 2 Episode: 134,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 9 Episode: 144,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 16 Episode: 146,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Sacrifice episode)

March 23 Episode: 116,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 30 Episode: 148,512 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (final Tuesday night episode)

April 8 Episode: 168,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic (first Thursday night episode)

April 15 Episode: 132,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hardcore Justice episode)

April 22 Episode: 145,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 29 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Rebellion episode)

May 6 Episode: 123,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 13 Episode: 112,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 20 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Under Siege episode)

May 27 Episode: 140,000 viewers with a 0.06 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 3 Episode: 143,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 10 Episode: 124,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 17 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Against All Odds episode)

June 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 1 Episode: 69,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 8 Episode: 120,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 15 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 22 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Slammiversary episode)

July 29 Episode: 113,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 5 Episode: 103,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Homecoming episode)

August 12 Episode: 122,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 19 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 26 Episode:

2020 Total: 8.010 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode