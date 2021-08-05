Welcome to Wrestling Inc’s live coverage of Impact Wrestling, which airs every Thursday on AXS TV at 8 pm EST! Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight’s show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up-to-date coverage. Above and below is what’s on tonight’s agenda for Impact:

** As announced yesterday, Impact Wrestling will no longer air its flagship show on Twitch. The show will continue airing at its original time on AXS TV at 8/7c. For those of you who don’t have AXS TV, Impact has launched a YouTube membership called “Impact Insiders,” which will air the show, as well as other exclusive content for $0.99 a month. More information on this is available here. **

Tonight’s show is the fallout from Homecoming. Full results from Saturday’s show are available here.

** Before tonight’s show, Crazzy Steve (w/Decay) defeated Fallah Bahh (w/No Way) on Before The Impact! **

D’Lo Brown and Matt Striker welcome fans to Impact Wrestling! We kick things off with the former IWGP United States Champion Juice Robinson and Chris Bey in action!

Chris Bey (w/Jay White) vs. Juice Robinson (w/David Finlay)

Chris Bey surprises Juice Robinson with a blind dropkick into the corner. Robinson tosses Bey into that same corner and throws down thunderous shots. Bey escapes and tosses Robinson out of the ring. Jay White and David Finlay exchange words on the outside. Bey slides out and clocks Robinson on the apron.

Back in the ring, Bey heads up top and lands a perfect dropkick. Bey hooks the leg on Robinson. Robinson kicks out. Bey fires a series of knee strikes. Robinson traps him after the fourth one. Bey holds on and applies a sleeper on “The Flamboyant” one. Robinson charges backward and into the corner, creating space between him and Bey. Robinson hits a cannonball; no one is home. Robinson catches Bey with a spinebuster but doesn’t float over for a cover.

Juice Robinson has turned the tide with a spinebuster! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/CsbNmeaAyA — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 6, 2021

Robinson tosses Bey with two strong Irish Whips. He looks for another cannonball. He hits it successfully this time. In the center of the ring, Robinson plants his Juice Jabs. Jay White tries to distract Robinson. David Finlay takes care of White. Bey sends Robinson out with the Art of Finesse for the pinfall victory.

Winner: Chris Bey

Post-Match: Jay White hands Chris Bey a shirt. Bey unfolds it. It’s a Bullet Club shirt! Bey is now an official member of BC! They too-sweet each other before their segment ends.

Backstage: Speaking of former Bullet Club members, the Impact World Champion Kenny Omega, Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and Don Callis are all standing by. They are ready for their big six-man main event tonight. Omega says they are all on cloud nine. Violent By Design step in. Eric Young informs The Good Brothers that his clan is going to use their title rematch clause at Emergence on Friday, August 20. The Good Brothers are speechless.

Backstage: Fire ‘N Flava looks to get on the same page heading into their Knockouts tag team match.

– We take a look back at the matches and the King & Queen Tournament that went down this past Saturday at Homecoming.

Speaking of the King & Queen Tournament, the winners “Drama King” Matthew Rehwoldt and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo make their way down to the ring.