After a well-renowned King & Queen Tournament this past Saturday at Homecoming, it’s back to work for the rest of the Impact Wrestling roster.

Tonight, worlds will collide when The Elite (Impact World Champion Kenny Omega and the Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers) take on AEW’s Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan and Eddie Edwards.

Last week, Callihan returned to the Impact Zone after Omega surprisingly outdistanced him at Slammiversary a few weeks back. What Callihan didn’t know was that Kazarian would run in and attack The Elite during their segment. For the first time in seven years, “The Elite Hunter” makes his highly anticipated return to Impact. Can Kazarian’s team come out victorious and put The Elite in their place?

In addition, Chris Bey looks to redeem his loss from last week by facing New Japan star Juice Robinson. The NEVER Openweight Champion Jay White will be in Bey’s corner, while David Finlay will be in Robinson’s. Following their brutal attack on FinJuice last week, White has had a lot on his plate since coming to Impact. By offering an invitation for Bey to join the Bullet Club and a massive title defense against Finlay next Saturday at NJPW Resurgence, can the Bullet Club leader get his ducks in a row in time? Also, can Bey capitalize on an impressive win and reinstate his Bullet Club invite?

Below is the official card for tonight’s show:

* Homecoming fallout

* The Elite vs. AEW’s Frankie Kazarian, Sami Callihan & Eddie Edwards

* Chris Bey (w/Jay White) vs. Juice Robinson (w/David Finlay)

* X-Division No. 1 Contender Match: Jake Something vs. Daivari vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

* Fire ‘N Flava vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering

* Crazzy Steve (w/Decay) vs. Fallah Bahh (w/No Way) will kick things off on Before The Impact at 7 PM ET.

** As announced yesterday, Impact Wrestling will no longer air its flagship show on Twitch. The show will continue airing at its original time on AXS TV at 8/7c. For those of you who don’t have AXS TV, Impact has launched a YouTube membership called “Impact Insiders,” which will air the show, as well as other exclusive content for $0.99 a month. More information on this is available here.