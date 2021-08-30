Acey Romero has reportedly requested his release from Impact Wrestling

Romero had been teaming with Larry D as XXXL and were still under contract as of last month, with Romero on a paid-per-appearance deal, according to Fightful Select. However, Romero has requested his departure from the company.

Romero has not been used since the April set of Impact TV tapings, and nearly faced hospitalization due to COVID-19 in early May. He is said to be healthy right now and has wrestled for the Limtless Wrestling promotion in the last few weeks.

Romero first debuted with Impact in October 2019 at their All Glory special, defeating Larry D in the main event. He then signed a three-year deal that was offered by Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore.

Romero’s last Impact match came on the May 20 edition of Before The Impact as he and Larry D defeated Hernandez and Johnny Swinger.

Stay tuned for more on Romero’s status and future.