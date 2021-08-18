As noted earlier, Indi Hartwell proposed to Dexter Lumis in the middle of the ring on Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT.

Hartwell popped the question after she and Lumis defeated Robert Stone and Jessi Kamea in mixed tag team action.

Later in the night, Hartwell took to Instagram to compare her moment with Lumis to AJ Lee proposing to CM Punk on the July 10, 2012 episode of RAW. During that segment nearly a decade ago, Daniel Bryan intervened and proposed to AJ himself. Later that night, Punk and Lee defeated Bryan and Eve Torres in tag team action.

Punk and Lee got married in real life, less than two years after their famous in-ring moment.

Meanwhile, WWE has released a post-show segment with Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano objecting to Hartwell’s proposal. Gargano said he is essentially the father of the bride, but he’s not paying for the wedding.

There is still no word on when InDex will tie the knot on NXT TV.

You can see Hartwell’s Instagram post below: