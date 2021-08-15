Jerry “The King” Lawler went up against nZo in a Casket Match at last night’s WrestleFest 25 at the Mid Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Lawler got the victory after punching nZo and seemingly knocking him out (fans in attendance said he had brass knuckles on for the spot).

“The King” then rolled his opponent into the casket at ringside for the victory.

The event also featured numerous AEW stars including: Matt Hardy, Tay Conti, Fuego del Sol, Sammy Guevara, Eddie Kingston, and Private Party.

