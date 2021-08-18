Among the numerous WWE releases over the last several months, Bray Wyatt was one of he most surprising.

On the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, AEW commentator Jim Ross spoke about Wyatt’s release. Ross spoke about the former “Fiend” being let go by the company after having several stints on top, including his recent run as WWE Universal Champion just last year.

“There’s politics nowadays because of the immense salaries,” Ross said. “Bray Wyatt gets cut, he’s got to be making north of a million on a downside guarantee and he’s been sitting home. That’s not good management.

“I’m not saying the guy should’ve been cut, he should’ve been used if you’re going to pay him that kind of cash. How that happened is a story for another day because I don’t know the details. I do know they got rid of a very talented kid and I’m sure he won’t have any issues finding work, speaking of Bray Wyatt.”

Ross also spoke about AEW having just three major championships in the company and the idea of adding other belts such as a Junior Heavyweight Championship or an AEW Six Man Tag Team Championship. Ross said he doesn’t think the company should add more titles and defended the ones they already have for the way the company utilizes them.

“AEW doesn’t have a Junior Heavyweight Title, I’m not advocating it either,” Ross said. “Too many titles really spoils the soup for me, you don’t need that many. I heard somebody say the other day they hoped AEW had a six-man tag title and I wouldn’t be against it but it wouldn’t be something I’d be breaking my door down and running up and down the halls for.”

“It’s hard to maintain a positive focus on multiple titles. Which one is the most important? I think that the trend nowadays is let’s just add more titles, it’ll solve our issues. No, it doesn’t and if you get too many they become watered down. I’m very proud of the fact that in AEW we have three primary titles. One for the women and then two singles titles for the men. I think that’s about right, if you’re a female competitor you know what your goal is. The TNT title that Miro is holding is certainly one that is reminiscent of a TV Title in my opinion. I’m not lessening it, that’s just what it reminds me of. Of course the big title is the one Kenny Omega is holding, I think we’re doing that right. Just adding titles to make talent happy is really bullsh**.”

