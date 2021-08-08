WWE RAW Superstar Jinder Mahal has advised the recently released WWE Superstars to “make some noise” in other promotions and capitalize on the opportunities created by pro wrestling returning to live audiences.

“The door is always open in WWE,” Mahal told SK Wrestling. “My advice to anyone who just got released is to look at this as an opportunity. An opportunity to redefine yourself. Make some noise.

“You know wrestling in WWE is super super hot. Internationally everything. We got crowds back. But wrestling outside of WWE is also picking up steam and that’s a great place to plant your flag, make a name for yourself and eventually make it back to WWE.”

On Friday, a total of 12 NXT Superstars and one referee were released from the WWE — the latest in a string of releases over the past year.

As reported earlier, a high level WWE official expects WWE releases to be a “regular occurrence moving forward,” according to Fightful.

Mahal is presently in a feud with Drew McIntyre and the two former 3MB members are expected to face off in a singles match at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.