Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena has invited Grammy-winning rapper Eminem to write a verse to his theme song.

Cena recently spoke with Esquire and was asked about a fan-made remix of his “The Time Is Now” theme song. The fan added Eminem to the song, and apparently the track made it back to Cena. He was asked about the song, and which Eminem verse he would use if he were really adding Eminem to the song.

Cena said he would instead have Eminem write a new verse for his WWE theme. He praised the rapper and invited him to lay down a verse to his “The Time Is Now” theme.

“I would simply have him write a verse,” Cena responded. “Because he’s one of the most gifted, prolific poets I’ve ever had the chance to listen to. I think if you gave him this music rather than rehashing something he made for a specific beat, I would like to think he would completely put me to shame by giving it his own Eminem touch.

“So, Em, if you’re down to write some bars, borrow the track. It is a catchy tune. I don’t know, think about it. Mull it over, get back to me. Or don’t get back to me, whatever.”

Cena arrived on WWE TV in 2002 and a few months later he began rapping in his promos. He was then called The Doctor of Thuganomics, a gimmick he would use for a few years, and one that helped him find success as a top WWE Superstar in the making. Cena last used The Doctor of Thuganomics in a special segment at WrestleMania 35, where he confronted Elias. He released several songs in 2004, 2005, and again in 2014, including 2005’s “The Time Is Now” album. In 2014 Cena recorded two songs with Grammy-nominated rapper Wiz Khalifa for the WWE 2K15 video game soundtrack – “All Day” and “Breaks.”

For those curious, you can hear the fan-made Cena remix with Eminem added below:

