John Cena says the one person who continues to impress him the most in WWE is Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

Cena, in full Peacemaker costume, appeared on ESPN’s First Take this week with former WWE interviewer Charly Arnolt (fka Charly Caruso), Max Kellerman, and guest co-host Sam Acho. Charly asked Cena who in WWE is he most impressed with right now.

“I always say the same thing – Vince McMahon,” Cena said. “Because he’s so unpredictable. He keeps everybody in suspense. There’s been a lot of crazy decisions lately… I don’t know what the future of WWE will hold, but it’s certainly exciting times.

“I’m always impressed, especially returning, by his work ethic, by his commitment, by his passion. So, I gotta say Vince.”

Kellerman commented on how long Vince has kept WWE going, through industry changes and everything else. Charly then commented on how she remembered 75 year old Vince’s work ethic.

“Well, listen, I remember every time after we’d finish up with a show, I’d always run into his trainer in the lobby of the hotel, and he would be getting ready for their midnight training sessions,” she recalled. “So, Vince McMahon stays busy, he stays working, he is certainly undefeated.”

Cena is set to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Cena’s First Take segment below: