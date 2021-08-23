John Cena took to Twitter today and thanked WWE and the fans for his most recent run with the company.

As noted, the Summer of Cena wrapped with Cena’s loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of Saturday’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Cena also worked the post-show dark segment, getting destroyed by Brock Lesnar.

Cena tweeted today and said he will see everyone soon.

“Words cannot describe how appreciative I am that the @WWEUniverse allowed me the opportunity to return and perform. Thank you staff, superstars, and most of all FANS for giving me an unforgettable summer at “home” with my “family”. The journey takes me away now but I’ll C U soon,” Cena wrote.

While WWE is moving forward without Cena, he is still scheduled to work the September 10 SmackDown taping from Madison Square Garden in New York City, but likely will just work a dark main event that night, and not appear on TV. Cena is advertised to team with The Mysterios that night to face Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos in six-man action.

You can click here for a recent backstage report on Cena’s WWE status and his Hollywood plans.

Stay tuned for more on Cena. His full tweet can be seen below: