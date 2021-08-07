WWE has announced that John Cena will return to SmackDown on FOX during next Friday’s show.

Cena did not appear on this week’s SmackDown, but it was announced that he will be live on next Friday’s episode from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Last week’s SmackDown saw Cena sign a contract to confirm his SummerSlam title shot from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

WWE is teasing that a Cena vs. Finn Balor match may happen soon, perhaps as early as next week.

Balor appeared on this week’s SmackDown and was not happy with how Cena ended up with his SummerSlam contract last week. Balor, who defeated Baron Corbin on this week’s SmackDown, noted that he has a bone to pick over what happened last week. Balor also said he wants to challenge Reigns for the Universal Title, and if he has to face Cena to get there, that’s what he is willing to do.

Fans chanted for Cena throughout this week’s SmackDown closing segment with Reigns and Balor. The segment ended with Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos standing tall over Balor after a brutal triple team attack.

