Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima has been officially added to AEW All Out on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

During tonight’s Dynamite, Moxley cut a promo where he said Tokyo (NJPW) sent over a contract with one person’s name on it — Satoshi Kojima. Moxley appreciated the “old man” for accepting a match with him and planned on doing everything he could to break the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

The Women’s Casino Battle Royale also got some new participants for All Out: The Buy In. Those names include: Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, and Diamante. Nyla Rose was previously announced.

Below is the updated PPV card:

* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women’s World Championship)

* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros or Jurassic Express (Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* CM Punk vs. Darby Allin

* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo

* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall

* Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again)

* Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima

* Women’s Casino Battle Royale (The Buy In): Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, and Nyla Rose