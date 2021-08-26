Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima has been officially added to AEW All Out on September 5 at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois.
During tonight’s Dynamite, Moxley cut a promo where he said Tokyo (NJPW) sent over a contract with one person’s name on it — Satoshi Kojima. Moxley appreciated the “old man” for accepting a match with him and planned on doing everything he could to break the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion.
The Women’s Casino Battle Royale also got some new participants for All Out: The Buy In. Those names include: Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, and Diamante. Nyla Rose was previously announced.
Below is the updated PPV card:
* Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage (AEW World Championship)
* Britt Baker (c) vs. Kris Statlander (AEW Women’s World Championship)
* The Young Bucks (c) vs. Lucha Bros or Jurassic Express (Steel Cage Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship)
* CM Punk vs. Darby Allin
* PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo
* Paul Wight vs. QT Marshall
* Chris Jericho vs. MJF (If Jericho loses, he can never wrestle in AEW again)
* Jon Moxley vs. Satoshi Kojima
* Women’s Casino Battle Royale (The Buy In): Julia Hart, Big Swole, The Bunny, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, Tay Conti, Penelope Ford, Diamante, and Nyla Rose
