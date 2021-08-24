Karrion Kross returned to the ring on tonight’s post-SummerSlam edition of RAW from San Diego, one night after losing the WWE NXT Title to Samoa Joe at Takeover 36.

Tonight’s RAW saw Kross squash Ricochet in a fairly quick match. Ricochet had some offense but Kross dominated and quickly put him away with the Doomsday suplex and the Kross Jacket submission. It looks like the suplex is no longer being called the Doomsday Saito suplex, just the Doomsday suplex.

The biggest news coming out of the match is how Kross came to the ring wearing a new gladiator mask. He removed the mask before the bell rang, but he’s also wearing new in-ring attire to go with the gladiator mask. You can see the new looks below.

Stay tuned for more on Kross. Below are a few shots of his new attire and tonight’s easy win over Kross: