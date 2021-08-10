Three weeks after losing in his WWE main roster debut to Jeff Hardy, WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross avenged his loss to The Charismatic Enigma on tonight’s WWE RAW.

Kross made Hardy tap out to the Kross Jacket submission, but wasn’t done there. After the match, he dropped Hardy with another Doomsday Saito suplex and applied his submission hold again.

After RAW went off the air, Kross appeared on RAW Talk for a backstage interview.

When asked if he had gotten his revenge on Hardy, Kross said, “What do you think? You see, I’ve had a knack for beating the living daylights out of former world champions and terrorizing them from Day 1.

“I told everybody that this whole entire thing was a fluke, and I proved that tonight. Turns out I am a hard guy to pin for three seconds when you don’t have your legs on the ropes.”

Is Kross done with Hardy?

“I don’t know,” Kross responded. “Maybe, maybe not.”

When asked how difficult it was to juggle his time between NXT and RAW, Kross said he was up to the challenge.

“You wouldn’t understand,” Kross told Kevin Patrick. “This is just who I am. I am in demand.”

Kross now has a 2-2 record on RAW, after going 1-1 against Keith Lee the past two weeks.