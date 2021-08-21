WWE held two dark matches before tonight’s SummerSlam go-home edition of SmackDown at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The first pre-show dark match featured a battle of WWE NXT Superstars as Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory.

The second match saw Keith Lee work as a heel as he picked up another squash match win over local talent “Awesome” Andy Palafox.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s pre-SmackDown dark matches: