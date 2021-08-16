Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Backstage, The Young Bucks get ready to help Kenny Omega in his match against Christian on Rampage. We see them slide the chair in, but Christian uses it while hitting kill shot to pick up the victory. Backstage after the match, Matt and Nick couldn’t believe Christian used a steel chair to win the match! Omega mumbles “I’m the belt collector.” Nick breaks the news to Kenny he has to go do the job to Andrade now in Mexico. Kenny asks who said that?! “That’s what Flair said…that’s what Charlotte said,” Nick says to the camera.

* Travel day for Young Bucks and Brandon Cutler. Young Bucks head out to find some new ring gear.

* Leva Bates see Peter Avalon holding up a boom box over his head. Bates says she doesn’t hear anything. He says “shhhh…” it’s our entrance music. (As the Librarians, they didn’t have any). Alex Reynolds strolls up and puts his arm around Bates. Avalon looks sad and puts his arms down.

* Dressing room, Nick says their match is next, Kenny isn’t even dressed. He tells “Matt” they have to go. Matt then walks into the locker room. The other person ends up being Karl Anderson and he does the sour boy gimmick again. The Young Bucks keep saying the gimmick is the worst while also trying not to laugh.

* Highlights shown from Cutler’s camera of The Elite vs. Dante Martin and The Sydal Brothers. More clips shown of The Good Brothers vs. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson.

* Backstage, Cutler stumbles into the dressing room and tells them what happened to him with Frankie Kazarian. They didn’t seem to care much. The guys show off their new sneakers.

* Ryan Nemeth, somewhere in the Hollywood Hills, a guy gives him some cream. Nemeth says it looks good. The guy says he has some scripts for him to look over. Nemeth responds he isn’t doing that stuff, he’s doing cream films right now. Nemeth is told cream isn’t going to pay the bills, despite them being fun. Nemeth says he’s trying to make fine art, not cookie cutter films! Nemeth reveals the other guy’s name is “Milk.” Nemeth says to drain the pool and get it filled with cream.

* Backstage, Stu and Uno complaining to Colt Cabana about the other Dark Order members abandoning them. They realize Cutler is watching them and Colt punches him.

* Dressing room, Karl Anderson shows off the new Elite handshake that seems to have replaced “Too Sweet.”

* Clips of Don Callis and Kenny Omega around town. Omega playing some slots and wins $3.75, he gets super pumped about the victory. We see a couple other hits from the other guys playing slots.

* More clips of the guys hanging out at a mall. They come across some AEW toys in the wild.

* Dressing room, Kenny is annoyed that they killed it in the trios match, but everyone is talking about Dante Martin. They beat up Hangman Page and everybody is so sad about Page, and people then make fun of The Elite’s basketball skills. Omega goes on a rant pro wrestling bringing in a lot of guys who don’t actually play any sports. He says if you want to be in The Elite, you have to be able to play real sports like hockey and basketball. So, they are going to bring their basketball hoop with them wherever they go to play against other wrestlers. Omega then rips on WWE (and their numerous releases) saying, “We got about 300 f—ing guys back here, who can’t do s—. Haven’t amounted to anything, will never be a superstar, will never be a sports star.” Nick responds, “Well, half of our roster is from WWE.” Omega ups it and says “75% of this motherf—ing roster is from WWE. You know what that automatically means? That they failed at some real sport. They failed there and they failed at their sport of choice, and now we’re going to show these pieces of s— up, and we’re going to show you guys exactly how we roll!”

* Basketball court, Cutler and Nakazawa are warming up. Omega steals the ball and tells them, “You guys want to play on our court? Big hot shots! You guys thought you were something big in WWE. Come into my house? Try to invade my promotion?” Cutler responds, “I wasn’t in WWE.” Matt tapes up his wrists like it’s an actual match as he and Omega play against Nakazawa and Cutler. Omega and Matt (with some help from Nick) end up running through their opponents. At one point Cutler rebounds a missed shot, but eats a triple superkick. He throws the ball up into the air and it bounces into a production staff’s box while he heads to the stage. The ball rolls down to the ring, gets kicked back to the court and bounces in the hoop for the 11-0 victory.