Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was a guest on the 83 Weeks Podcast where the former WWF Champion spoke about who he believes is the greatest worker of all time. The former nWo member also said that he believes that Mick Foley changed the wrestling business in a negative way due to his iconic Hell In A Cell match with The Undertaker.

“People will always ask me who’s the greatest worker of all time,” Nash said. “I’ll say Hulk Hogan and they’ll just say what? The number one thing about being a pro wrestler is you have to, in my era, be able to go out there 300 nights, minimum, a year and do this. That’s part of the job and the one thing that I always knew, and I probably worked with Hulk 30-50 times where we’ve been against each other doing something. I know for a matter of fact, a million percent, I’d bet everything I own, I am going to come back to the locker room in the exact same shape that I left in. That is the key to the work.

“I’ll say it to the day I die, one of the biggest parts of our business that died after the Hell in a Cell was when Mick Foley fell whatever he fell through that table. Because now we took a work and made it a stunt.”

Over the years, many superstars have been very critical of the way WCW was operated. Being one of the faces of WCW as a member of the nWo, Nash talked about the negative comments regarding WCW and some of the decisions they have made compared to what he sees today in WWE.

“People can say whatever they want to say about WCW,” Nash mentioned. “When Eric and Dallas and those guys wrestled Jay Leno, okay so that, [David] Arquette, that’s as low as it goes. Yet, I’m sitting on my couch watching the Peacock Network and I’m watching a lumberjack match that has zombies around the ring and it’s 2021. Somebody please walk me the f*** threw that. ‘No son, wrestling is not fake, but the zombies are’.”

Nash was inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year as part of the nWo along with Scott Hall, Hulk Hogan and Sean Waltman. When the announcement was made, many were surprised to see that Eric Bischoff wasn’t inducted with the group. Bischoff had a solo induction into the 2021 Hall of Fame. Nash spoke about Bischoff’s induction and mentioned a photo that he and the other nWo members took that didn’t include Bischoff.

“I got a picture that they sent from the Hall of Fame,” Nash detailed. “I’m kind of pissed because I wish they wouldn’t have separated you [Eric Bischoff] from us because that was ridiculous. For a photo op, I have this incredible photograph of Hulk, Vince, Paul [Levesque], Scott Hall, X-Pac and me at the Hall of Fame in the back in the ring ceremony. I’m thinking if you [Eric Bischoff] were in that picture, that would be one of those pictures, it would be in my house, I would put it on the wall.”

