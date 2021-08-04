Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was a guest on the 83 Weeks Podcast where he revealed talks he had with The Undertaker in the mid-90s about changing up his gimmick and joining WCW. Nash also spoke about Shawn Michaels and his interest in coming to WCW, saying it got cut off due to HBK being at the top of WWF’s card.

“It was the fact that [Michaels] had gotten that top spot and he knew he would be in the mix for that top spot,” Nash mentioned. “Taker was the one that I was trying to get. I’m not saying [he would’ve come], I just told him, I said ‘Man, you’ve got to change up your gimmick. You got no bargaining power whatsoever as long as you stay in that Undertaker gimmick.’

“I’m not saying that made him turn into the American Badass, but I’m just saying that American Badass you can take pretty much anywhere you want to go. All of a sudden, they had to pay those guys money, if [WWE] wanted to keep them, they had to pay them money.”

The former Diesel spoke about the idea of Michaels coming to WCW, saying he knew Michaels was going through a dark period, but didn’t think he would ever come to the company.

“I remember one time you [Eric Bischoff] said something to us, you really respected the fact that we left [WWE],” Nash said. “Like it’s so much easier to stay, it’s difficult to leave. Especially because you’re in a top spot and you’re leaving.

“I think that when we left and [Shawn Michaels] watched the show, he could see that we were having fun. At that point, he was in a bad place, he was having some dark times. He got what he always wanted, which was the championship and then all of a sudden the company just couldn’t compete against what we were doing. When you’re the champion, all of a sudden it becomes a situation of oh, you just can’t draw, you’re not drawing. There’s no way he would’ve left just on that alone because his matches were fantastic.

“It’s so funny that in 1996 if you were to see a wrestling publication, I was the worst champion ever, I was the worst wrestler ever, I was the worst. Then you move forward 25 years and I’m a two-time Hall of Famer. History changes everything, it’s just like, oh now I’m not the complete shits? I’m just half the shits.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.