With a prestige crown on his head and a new title around his waist, King Shinsuke Nakamura can officially say he’s draped in gold. Coming off his significant title victory last night, Nakamura was all smiles when speaking with Talking Smack panelist Kayla Braxton about his new championship.

“I became the champ again and King of WWE!” King Nakamura exclaimed following his big title victory.

Nakamura’s right-hand man and electrifying guitarist, Rick Boogs, also commented on the King’s illustrious win. Despite being ejected from ringside last night, Boogs is delighted to see his ally take home gold for the fourth time on the main roster (SmackDown Tag Team, two-time United States, and now, two-time IC Championships). Right now, Boogs and Nakamura are trying to come up with a new nickname for the King.

“Listen, we’re talking about ‘The King.’ The two-time Intercontinental Champion. Do you think he needs Ricky B to rock the Bach? I’m sure it helps, but he doesn’t need me. I’m just around for the ride. You know what I’m saying,” Rick Boogs affirmed. “What are we going to call him? ‘Grandiose Champion King Nakamura?’

Before ending his interview, Nakamura made his intentions clear that going forward, he welcomes all challengers to take him on for his title. In fact, he’d prefer to defend it every week, if necessary.

“I want that. I want to compete with everyone,” Nakamura concluded.

