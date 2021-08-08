AEW star Lance Archer took to Twitter this evening to do a Q&A.

During the Q&A, Archer revealed that a few years ago he almost left wrestling. He tried out for the Cirque du Soleil but didn’t get the part.

The original question was, “Have you ever came close to leaving wrestling for good? Maybe due to and injury or anything else?”

The IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion replied, “Ehhhh. Tried out for Cirque a cpl yrs ago. Had I got the part. Money and benefits were pretty dang good”

He also revealed that out of the current AEW Roster, it’s AEW World Champion Kenny Omega he wants to face the most.

Lance Archer tweeted, “Kenny cuz he’s Champ”

The Murderhawk monster also replied, “Whoever is champ,” to the question, “Who is your dream opponent?”

Archer signed a multi-year contract with AEW in February 2020. He made his AEW debut on the March 11, 2020, edition of Dynamite.

Below are several of his Q&A answers:

 