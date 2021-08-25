The Legado del Fantasma stable in WWE NXT now has a female member – Elektra Lopez.

This week’s post-Takeover 36 edition of NXT on the USA Network featured a six-man main event where Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza defeated Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and NXT North American Champion Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.

The finish to the mat saw “B-Fab” Briana Brandy shove Escobar into the ring post, right as he was preparing to finish Scott off. Escobar turned around and had words with B-Fab, while Lopez came down and appeared behind B-Fab. B-Fab then turned around and had words with Lopez, who hit her in the stomach with a baton. Escobar took advantage of the situation and pinned Scott with a handful of tights.

Lopez made her NXT debut back on the June 22 episode, losing to Franky Monet. Formerly known as Karissa Rivera, Lopez was signed in the same February WWE Performance Center Class that included Monet, Cora Jade, LA Knight, Zayda Ramier, Parker Boudreaux, Bronson Rechsteiner, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark, Trey Baxter, Amari Miller, Breakout tournament winner Carmelo Hayes, Gigi Dolin, Anthony Henry, Andre Chase, Brutus Creed, Joe Ariola, Jacy Jayne, and Matrick Belton.

Lopez wrestled for ROH, Impact Wrestling, NEW, Women’s Wrestling Revolution, and other indie promotions before signing with WWE. She also teamed with AEW star Kris Statlander for a loss to then-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The IIconics on the April 9, 2019 SmackDown episode, and lost to Lacey Evans on the November 14, 2018 NXT TV show.

It’s believed that Escobar vs. Scott will take place soon for the title. It looks like Lopez vs. B-Fab will also happen soon.

Escobar tweeted after the show and warned Scott he’s coming for the strap.

“Legado del Fantasma is now COMPLETE!!! I’m coming for that North American Title!!! #NoOneCanTouchMe,” Escobar wrote.

Stay tuned for more on the Hit Row vs. Legado del Fantasma feud. Below are a few related shots from this week’s episode: