Two big matches have been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT Takeover 36 event.

It was announced on tonight’s show that Million Dollar Champion LA Knight will defend his title against Cameron Grimes, in their third meeting.

Per the stipulations, WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will become Knight’s butler if Grimes lose the match. Grimes is currently working as Knight’s butler after losing to him at Great American Bash.

NXT General Manager William Regal has also announced “The Undisputed Finale: Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly III” for Takeover 36.

This match will see Cole and O’Reilly do battle under 2 of 3 Falls rules. O’Reilly was allowed to pick the first stipulation, and he went with a standard pinfall or submission match. Cole picked the second stipulation and went with a Street Fight. Regal picked the third stipulation, if needed, and said it will be fought in a Steel Cage.

NXT Takeover 36 will be held on Sunday, August 22 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Below is the updated announced card, along with a few related shots from tonight’s NXT episode:

NXT Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Karrion Kross (c)

NXT UK Title Match

Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER (c)

NXT Women’s Title Match

Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez (c)

Million Dollar Title Match

Cameron Grimes vs. LA Knight (c)

If Grimes loses, WWE Hall of Famer “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase will be forced to work as Knight’s butler.

The Undisputed Finale: Cole vs. O’Reilly III

2 of 3 Falls Match

Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly

– First Fall, chosen by O’Reilly: Pinfall or Submission

– Second Fall, chosen by Cole: Street Fight

– Third fall, if necessary, chosen by NXT General Manager William Regal: Steel Cage

The Undisputed Finale at #NXTTakeOver 36 will be a 2/3 FALLS MATCH! The 1st Fall, chosen by @KORcombat, will be a SINGLES MATCH. … @AdamColePro seems VERY happy about that. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/jk0LvnygiL — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 11, 2021

"I am the GREATEST #WWENXT Superstar this brand has ever seen, no one ever HAS, no one ever WILL! You're just a FOOTNOTE in my career!" – @AdamColePro with the 🎤 ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/n5Nt2mr13z — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 11, 2021