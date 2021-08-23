Samoa Joe is your new WWE NXT Champion.

Tonight’s NXT Takeover 36 event saw Joe become the new champion by defeating Karrion Kross in the main event.

This is Joe’s third reign with the strap. Kross won it back at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night Two on April 8 and held the title for 135 days.

Joe made history with tonight’s title win as he became the first-ever three-time NXT Champion. This was his first match since the February 10, 2020 RAW episode.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few shots of tonight’s main event title change from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:

WELCOME BACK! JOE! JOE! JOE! JOE!@SamoaJoe returns to the #NXTTakeOver stage right now for an epic battle with @WWEKarrionKross for the #NXTTitle. pic.twitter.com/6pzUNb0Fk7 — WWE (@WWE) August 23, 2021

JOE BROUGHT BACK THE MUSCLE BUSTER TO DEFEAT KROSS SAMOA JOE IS CHAMPION AGAIN LETS GOOOOOO#NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/MPuR3S5QCf — Dotty  (@DottyIsTaken) August 23, 2021

Samoa Joe wins the NXT Championship by bringing back the Muscle Buster Best possible ending for the show for me! #NXTTakeover pic.twitter.com/82pno6YAlZ — Hunter (-_•) (@ProbablyHunter) August 23, 2021