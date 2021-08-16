Pro Wrestling Guerrilla took to Twitter to announce several upcoming matches for Threemendous VI.

The event includes former NXT stars Jake Atlas and Alex Zayne (Ari Sterling). The two will be in a six-man tag team match.

Threemendous VI also includes AEW stars Malakai Black, Evil Uno, and Dante Martin.

Below is the card announced so far:

* Alex Shelley vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Malakai Black & Brody King vs. Demonic Flamita & Black Taurus

* Bandido (c) vs. Davey Richards (PWG World Championship Match)

* Tony Deppen vs. Evil Uno

* Aramis & Rey Horus vs. Dragon Lee & Laredo Kid

* AJ Gray vs. JD Drake vs. Lee Moriarty

* Jack Cartwheel, Dante Martin, and Alex Zayne vs. Jake Atlas, Trey Miguel, and Myron Reed

Threemendous VI is set for September 26 at the Globe Theatre in Los Angeles.

