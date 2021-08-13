Mickie James announced that Masha Slamovich has been added to the NWA Women’s Invitational Cup.

James tweeted, “She’s coming….. @mashaslamovich welcome the 1st EVER @nwa #WomensInvitational at #EMPowerrr”

Slamovich is the current GSW Soul Of Syndicate Champion and a former VPW Women’s Champion. Earlier this year, she was part of Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 6.

The NWA Women’s Invitational Cup will take place at the EmPowerrr pay-per-view on Saturday, August 28.

Tootie Lynn, Debbie Malenko, Jamie Senegal, Lady Frost, Bianca Carelli, and Chelsea Green were previously announced for the tournament.

The winner will get an NWA Women’s title shot at the NWA 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view. The anniversary pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, August 29.

Kamille will be defending the Women’s title against Leyla Hirsch at NWA EmPowerrr.