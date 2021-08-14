WWE has announced a segment and two matches for Monday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Randy Orton will face RAW Tag Team Champion Omos in singles action on Monday’s RAW. Despite Orton delivering the RKO to Riddle on this week’s RAW, it’s still believed that R-K-Bro will challenge Omos and AJ Styles for the titles at SummerSlam.

A 2-on-1 Handicap Match has also been announced for RAW with Drew McIntyre taking on Veer and Shanky. This comes after McIntyre vs. Jinder Mahal was confirmed for SummerSlam on Friday night.

The RAW Handicap Match will be a rematch from the August 2 RAW episode, which saw McIntyre get the DQ win over Veer and Shanky.

Finally, RAW will see WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg meet WWE Champion Bobby Lashley face-to-face one more time before their big SummerSlam match.

Stay tuned for more on Monday’s RAW from San Antonio, the final red brand show before SummerSlam. Below is a promo for the show: