Eleven matches have been announced for tonight’s special edition of AEW Dark on YouTube.

The AEW tag team division will be represented tonight by Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Jake St. Patrick and Sage Scott. The women’s division action will be headlined by Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey, and the top men’s match has IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer facing Tre Lamar in a non-title match with Jake “The Snake” Roberts on commentary.

Below is the full line-up for tonight’s special edition of AEW Dark on YouTube:

* Jurassic Express vs. D3 and Ryzin

* The Gunn Club vs. Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo

* The Lucha Bros vs. Sage Scott and Jake St. Patrick

* Dante Martin and The Sydal Brothers vs. Aaron Frye, Vary Morales and Darian Bengston

* Abadon vs. Kelsey Heather

* Julia Hart vs. Angélica Risk

* Kris Statlander vs. Leila Grey

* Ethan Page vs. Baron Black

* Orange Cassidy vs. Jora Johl

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Peter Avalon

* IWGP United States Champion Lance Archer vs. Tre Lamar with Jake Roberts on commentary

